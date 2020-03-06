Floyd Mayweather is ready to step inside the squared circle in 2020, but the money must be right. Boxing great is happy to face both, Conor McGregor (in the rematch) and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At “An Evening With Floyd Mayweather Jr” held at York Hall in London on March 4, “Money” said that “there’s two names right now,” Mirror reported.

“We talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight.”

“For myself, the number is $600m (approx AUD $911m). If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.”

Early January UFC President Dana White said that they had a handshake deal with Floyd Mayweather. The latter himself, hinted (via a couple of posts on Instagram) that he wanted to face “The Notorious” and “The Eagle”.

Mayweather was last seen in action in August 2017 when he stopped McGregor in the tenth round of their 12-round boxing match.

“Last time we went from $250m to $300m and hopefully we can break that this year. That was a business move.”

“In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a business man. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense.

“I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you.

“The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business.”

In February, manager to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz said that his fighter was offered $100mil to fight Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov’s camp also advised that they were happy to face Mayweather in a 12-round bout. Yet, one of those rounds must be under MMA rules.