Unbeaten heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight twice prior to hanging up his gloves. “Gypsy King” revealed his next two-fight schedule on This Morning, The Sun reports.

“I’ve got two more fights left, then we’re going to really think about what we do from there,” Tyson Fury said. “How long does a piece of string go on? I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights and this is my 12th year as a professional.”

“I’ve already been the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. When I beat Klitschko I had all the belts, so as far as I’m concerned Anthony Joshua just has my leftovers.”

In his previous outing in February 2019 Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) took the win by TKO in the seventh round against Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41). The contest was the rematch of their original fight in December 2018. The pair is expected to square off for the third time on July 18 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

“I beat him the first time and I beat him the second time and I will surely beat him the third time,” a newly-crowned WBC heavyweight champion said. “He’s a very worthy opponent. He’s a very dangerous opponent and he has the eraser knockout.

“You’re only one mistake away from disaster, you have to be switched on for all 12 rounds.”

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO), who holds IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles, is scheduled to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO). The contest headlines the fight card taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20.

If both, Fury and Joshua, are successful in their next outings, the pair is expected to square off in a heavyweight championship unification bout, which, as understood, will be the final outing to “Gypsy King”.

As for his plans after the final bell, Tyson Fury is looking to run a boxing club.

“I’m opening a local boxing club now where I am, I’m in the process of doing it,” he said. “Like I had a chance to walking into a boxing club as a kid and do what I did today, I want to give other kids that opportunity.”

“I just want to be positive and encourage kids to follow their dreams like I followed mine.”

“So many people said it was impossible to do, so I know what it’s like to be told you can’t do something. I want to tell people everything is possible if you put your mind to it.”