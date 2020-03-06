Pay-Per-View fight card UFC 248 is headlined by a pair of championship bouts held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In the main event Israel Adesanya (13-0) defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero (13-4). In the co-main event Weili Zhang (20-1) defends her strawweight belt against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The location for UFC 248 weigh-ins is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and start time in the US is set for Friday, March 6 at 4pm (local time). The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

UFC 248 weigh in schedule in Australia converts to Saturday, March 7 at 11am AEDT / 8am AWST. MMA fans can watch the live stream on YouTube.

Unbeaten Israel Adesanya (13-0) took UFC middleweight title by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker. Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa.

Weili Zhang (20-1) claimed UFC women’s strawweight ttle by knockout in the first round against former champion Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) won her previous bout by unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.

The undercard features a series of MMA bouts with local and international competitors. The full fight card and how to watch UFC 248 live in the US and Australia (date and time) can be found here.