Khabib Nurmagomedov makes the third defense of his lightweight title against challenger Tony Ferguson on April 19 (AEDT). The championship bout headlines UFC 249 fight card taking place Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for March 8 at 10am AEDT / 7am AWST at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC 249 press conference date and time in the US is set for March 6 at 3pm (local time), which is one hour prior to the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins. The event is open to the public.

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been previously booked four times (from 2015 to 2018). Each time the contest fell off due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.

Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Dustin Poirier. Former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson (25-3) won his previous bout via second-round TKO of Donald Cerrone.

In the co-main event former women’s strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade square off in the rematch.