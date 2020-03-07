Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius square off in WBA heavyweight title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout headlines the three-fight PBC card live on FOX on March 7 (Mar. 8 AEDT).

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Kownacki tipped the scales at 265.2. Helenius weighed-in at 238.8. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Razvan Cojanu came in at 242.2 and 265.6, respectively, for their co-feature matchup. In addition, Frank Sanchez showed 222.2 for his NABO heavyweight title bout against Joey Dawejko, who was 247.2.

OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN! ?? .@AKbabyface and Robert Helenius both make weight for their 12-round WBA Heavyweight title eliminator fight tomorrow live on FOX at 8 pm ET. #KownackiHelenius pic.twitter.com/CpQPjbqlfH — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 6, 2020

Boxing fans can watch Kownacki vs Helenius live on FOX and FOX Deportes. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for March 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off the action at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The full Kownacki vs Helenius fight card can be found below.

Kownacki vs Helenius fight card

Main Card

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius

Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu

Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko

Preliminary Card

Steve Torres vs. Alex Ajabor

Robert Alfonso vs. Carlos Negron

Zachary Ochoa vs. Angel Sarinana

Aronold Gonzalez vs. Traye Labby

Francis Hogan vs. Brent Oren