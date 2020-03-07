Women’s flyweight bout between Liz Carmouche and Mandy Böhm has been set as the headliner of Bellator 243 fight card. MMA event takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA, USA on May 29 (May 30 AEDT).

Liz Carmouche (13-7) was last see in action in August 2019 when she challenged the reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who retained her belt by unanimous decision. Prior to that she scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Lucie Pudilova and Jennifer Maia. Earlier in her career “Girl-Rilla” attempted to claimed UFC and StrikeForce bantamweight belts against Ronda Rousey and Marloes Coenen (respectively), yet fell short.

Unbeaten Mandy Böhm (6-0, 1 NC) is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Jade Masson-Wong. Prior to that she stopped Lili Panegirico in the first round and scored a unanimous decision against Diana Tavares.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 243 main card on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT. The undercard is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Bellator 243 tickets go on sale on March 13 at 3 pm PT through the Pechanga box office, Pechanga.com, Bellator.com, Ticketmaster.com.

The rest of the bouts featured on the upcoming card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

