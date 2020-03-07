Unbeaten champion Katie Taylor is scheduled to defend her titles against Amanda Serrano on May 2 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK. Women’s boxing championship bout joins the previously announced main event showdown between the defending interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and challenger Alexander Povetkin. The event airs on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN.

Katie Taylor (15-0) of Ireland is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Christina Linardatou, which earned her WBO junior welterweight belt. Before that she retained her WBA, IBF and WBO belts, as well as claimed WBC and inaugural The Ring lineal lightweight titles by majority decision against Delfine Persoon.

Amanda Serrano (38-1-1) of Puerte Rico won her previous bout by TKO in the third round against Simone Da Silva. Prior to that she scored a unanimous decision against Heather Hardy and took WBO and WBC interim featherweight belts.

The Taylor vs Serrano championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

The White vs Povetkin undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano