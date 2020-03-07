Heavyweights Sergey Kovalev of Russia and Sullivan Barrera of Cuba square off at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlines boxing fight card on DAZN on April 25 (Apr. 26 AEDT).

In his previous outing in November 2019 Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1) was stopped by Canelo Alvarez in the eleventh round and lost WBO light heavyweight title. Prior to that “Krusher” scored two victories, which includes the eleventh-round TKO of Anthony Yarde and the revenge by unanimous decision over Eleider Alvarez.

Sullivan Barrera (17-1) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Jesse Hart. Before that he defeated Sean Monaghan by unanimous decision.

The rest of Kovalev vs Barrera card features four championship bouts. Among the matchups, Chayaphol Moonsri (54-0, 18 KO) makes the thirteenth defense of his WBC minimumweight title against Marco John Rementizo (12-3, 9 KO).

WBO interim super welterweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KO) and WBA ‘regular’ super welterweight champion Brian Castano (16-0-1, 12 KO) meet in WBO super welterweight title fight.

As well, Mike Alvarado (40-5, 28 KO) and Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1, 25 KO) square off in WBA super featherweight title bout. In addition, Felix Alvarado (35-2, 30 KO) makes the second defense of his IBF light flyweight title against IBF mini-flyweight champion DeeJay Kriel (15-1-1, 7 KO).

The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors. The current lineup can be found below.

