Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll square off in a twelve-round super featherweight bout at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK. The contest headlines the fight card on Sky Sports and DAZN.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Carroll was the first to step on the scales, showing 130. Quigg declared 129.5. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Hughie Fury showed 238.5 for his heavyweight bout against Pavel Sour, who was 243.2. The bout serves as a co-feature on the night.

Also on the card WBO international super middleweight title challengers Rohan Murdock and Zach Parker tipped the scales at 167.5 and 167.25 (respectively). In addition, Anthony Fowler came in at 156.25 for his bout against Theophilus Tetteh, who showed 155.25, and Tomas Reynoso and Jack Cullen weighed in at 162 and 161.75, respectively.

Boxing fans can watch Quigg vs Carroll live on DAZN and Sky Sports. The full fight card can be found below.

Quigg vs Carroll fight card

Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll

Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour

Zach Parker vs. Rohan Murdock

Anthony Fowlervs. Theophilus Tetteh

Tomas Reynoso vs. Jack Cullen

Abdallah Luanja vs. Reshat Mati

Damian Leonardo Yapur vs. Robbie Davies Jnr

Benson Nyilawila vs. Dalton Smith

Dean Jones vs. Aqib Fiaz

Stefan Nicolae vs. Ibrahim Nadim

Pavol Garaj vs. Bradley Rea

Joel Sanchez vs. Blane Hyland