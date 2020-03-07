Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll square off in a twelve-round super featherweight bout at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK. The contest headlines the fight card on Sky Sports and DAZN.
The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Carroll was the first to step on the scales, showing 130. Quigg declared 129.5. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.
Hughie Fury showed 238.5 for his heavyweight bout against Pavel Sour, who was 243.2. The bout serves as a co-feature on the night.
Also on the card WBO international super middleweight title challengers Rohan Murdock and Zach Parker tipped the scales at 167.5 and 167.25 (respectively). In addition, Anthony Fowler came in at 156.25 for his bout against Theophilus Tetteh, who showed 155.25, and Tomas Reynoso and Jack Cullen weighed in at 162 and 161.75, respectively.
Boxing fans can watch Quigg vs Carroll live on DAZN and Sky Sports. The full fight card can be found below.
Quigg vs Carroll fight card
Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll
Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour
Zach Parker vs. Rohan Murdock
Anthony Fowlervs. Theophilus Tetteh
Tomas Reynoso vs. Jack Cullen
Abdallah Luanja vs. Reshat Mati
Damian Leonardo Yapur vs. Robbie Davies Jnr
Benson Nyilawila vs. Dalton Smith
Dean Jones vs. Aqib Fiaz
Stefan Nicolae vs. Ibrahim Nadim
Pavol Garaj vs. Bradley Rea
Joel Sanchez vs. Blane Hyland