Pay-Per-View fight card UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero features a pair of championship bouts on ESPN+. MMA event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7 (Mar. 8 AEDT).

Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (18-0) makes his first title defense against ranked No.3 Yoel Romero (13-4). Adesanya claimed the undisputed crown against Robert Whittaker in October 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne. Romero, an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling in 2000, looks to show off his power, having earned 11 of his 13 victories by KO.

Adesanya vs Romero follows a title fight between UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (20-1) and ranked No.4, former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3). Zhang is unbeaten since joining the UFC in 2018. She is the first UFC champion from China, who secured the title in 42 seconds against Jessica Andrade in August 2019. Jedrzejczyk of Poland looks to wear championship belt for the first time since 2017. She won her previous bout in October 2019 against Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 248 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV on March 7. The main event starts at 10 pm ET. The preliminary card is scheduled for 8 pm ET on ESPN, following the early prelims kicking off MMA action on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET.

UFC 248 post-show is scheduled for March 8 at 1 am ET on ESPN+ (Live and Replay).

UFC 248 fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary card (8 pm ET on ESPN)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Prelims (6:30 pm ET on ESPN+)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti