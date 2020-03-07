The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC 248 on March 8 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card takes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Defending middleweight champion Israel Adesanya weighed-in at 184.5. His opponent Yoel Romero showed 185. Defending strawweight champion Zhang Weili and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk came in at 115. Both championship bouts are scheduled for five rounds.

Emily Whitmire missed strawweight limit, showing 117.5, for her bout against Polyana Viana, who was 116. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse to her opponent and the bout proceeds on the early preliminary card at catchweight.

The full UFC 248 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. How to watch the event live (date and time) can be found here.

UFC 248 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero (185)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Li Jingliang (171)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Mark Madsen (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (154.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Saparbeg Safarov (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

Early Prelims

Emily Whitmire (117.5*) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Jamall Emmers (145.5)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Missed weight.