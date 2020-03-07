UFC 248 features Israel Adesanya in defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Unbeaten Israel Adesanya (13-0) claimed undisputed belt by KO in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker. Yoel Romero (13-4) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa.

The co-main event features Weili Zhang (20-1) making the defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3). Zhang claimed the title by knockout in the first round against former champion Jessica Andrade. Jedrzejczyk (16-3) is coming off the win unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. All fighters, except of one, made the required limit (results here). The full UFC 248 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 248 live in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 248 live on Main Event and Fetch TV at the PPV price of $54.95. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. Replay is scheduled for 8 pm AEDT / 5 pm AWST.

The preliminary card is scheduled on UFC Fight Pass at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 10:15 am AEDT / 7:15 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary card

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti