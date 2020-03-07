The official weigh-in ceremony for Villejuif Boxing Show 2 was held a day before the fight show, making all three WKN championship bouts official. The event takes place tonight (Mar. 7) at Espace Congrès les Esselières in Villejuif, France.

The representative of the country-host Yannick Reine came in at 64.200 kg for his World Kickboxing Network lightweight title bout against South Korean Woo Seung Kim, who showed 64.150 kg. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Bertrand Lambert of France weighed-in at 64.300 kg, while his opponent from Spain, Jacko Nicola was 64.400 kg. The pair squares off in a five-round kickboxing encounter with WKN European lightweight title on the line.

Amine Kebir of France and David Mihajlov of Hungary tipped the scales at 111.500 kg and 98.600 kg, respectively. The pair battles it out for WKN European super heavyweight belt.

WKN International supervisor is Osman Yigin of Belgium. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera attends the event.

Villejuif Boxing Show 2 is presented by Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. The undercard features a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Villejuif Boxing Show 2 fight card

WKN World lightweight title / 5x3mn

Yannick Reine (64.200) vs. Woo Seung Kim (64.150)

WKN European lightweight title / 5x3mn

Bertrand Lambert (64.300) vs. Jacko Nicola (64.400)

WKN European super heavyweight title / 5x3mn

Amine Kebir (111.500) vs. David Mihajlov (98.600)