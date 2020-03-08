A twelve-round WBA heavyweight title eliminator between Adam Kownacki (20-0-0) and Robert Helenius (29-3-0) headlines the PBC on FOX fight card. The event airs live today from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between Efe Ajagba (12-0) and Razvan Cojanu (16-6). The first contest on a televised fight card features Frank Sanchez (14-0) and Joey Dawejko (20-7-4) in a ten-round showdown also at heavyweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here). The full Kownacki vs Helenius undercard can be found below.

How to watch Kownacki vs Helenius live

Boxing fans can watch Kownacki vs Helenius live on Fox and Fox Deportes. The start time in the US is set for Saturday, March 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The live stream is available at Fox Sports App. The event schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, March 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Kownacki vs Helenius results below.

Results

Main Card

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius

Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu

Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko

Undercard

Steven Torres vs. Alex Ajabor

Robert Alfonso vs. Carlos Negron

Zachary Ochoa vs. Angel Sarinana

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Traye Labby

Francis Hogan vs. Brent Oren