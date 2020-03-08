A twelve-round WBA heavyweight title eliminator between Adam Kownacki (20-0-0) and Robert Helenius (29-3-0) headlines the PBC on FOX fight card. The event airs live today from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight bout between Efe Ajagba (12-0) and Razvan Cojanu (16-6). The first contest on a televised fight card features Frank Sanchez (14-0) and Joey Dawejko (20-7-4) in a ten-round showdown also at heavyweight.
The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here). The full Kownacki vs Helenius undercard can be found below.
How to watch Kownacki vs Helenius live
Boxing fans can watch Kownacki vs Helenius live on Fox and Fox Deportes. The start time in the US is set for Saturday, March 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The live stream is available at Fox Sports App. The event schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, March 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.
Stay tuned with Kownacki vs Helenius results below.
Results
Main Card
Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius
Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu
Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko
Undercard
Steven Torres vs. Alex Ajabor
Robert Alfonso vs. Carlos Negron
Zachary Ochoa vs. Angel Sarinana
Arnold Gonzalez vs. Traye Labby
Francis Hogan vs. Brent Oren