Two title bouts have been announced for UFC 250 fight card taking place at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paolo, Brazil on May 9. Top of the bill features the defending bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo up against former two-time featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo. The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between the reigning featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer.

Henry Cejudo (15-2) won a vacant bantamweight belt by TKO in the third round against Marlon Moraes in June 2019. José Aldo (28-6) lost two of his previous bouts by decision against Moraes and Alexander Volkanovski.

Unbeaten in ten of her previous outings Amanda Nunes (19-4) claimed UFC featherweight title against Cris Cyborg by knockout in the first round. Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Felicia Spencer (8-1) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Zarah Fairn Dos Santos.

Several undercard bouts have been also made official. This includes a pair of women’s bantamweight matchups featuring Bethe Correia up against Pannie Kianzad, and Ketlen Vieira face off Marion Reneau. As well, two heavyweight bouts have been formally announced, with Augusto Sakai taking on Blagoy Ivanov, and Fabrício Werdum squaring off against Alexey Oleynik.

The current UFC 250 fight card can be found below.

UFC 250 fight card

Bantamweight Henry Cejudo vs. José Aldo

Women’s Featherweight Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Women’s Bantamweight Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Women’s Bantamweight Ketlen Vieira vs. Marion Reneau

Heavyweight Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Heavyweight Fabrício Werdum vs. Alexey Oleynik

Expected bouts

Light Heavyweight Maurício Rua vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira

Heavyweight Carlos Felipe vs. Sergey Spivak