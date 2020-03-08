Israel Adesanya faced Yoel Romero in the headliner of UFC 248. The pay-per-view fight card took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT).

The bout started slow and the first two rounds didn’t see much action. The athletes seemed warmed up in the third, yet it was predominately a single shot attacks.

The championship rounds saw a similar picture, with Romero looking to land the heavy hands, while Adesanya was countering with leg, body and head kicks, as well as moved around.

In the fourth Romero got poked in the eye. The doctor had a look and the fight resumed.

Several times “The Soldier of God” attempted to ground the “Stylebender”. The latter, however, avoided to stay on the floor and kept the distance.

The last several seconds of the bout were heated.

In the end the judges decision unanimously went in favor of the champion: 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. Ultimately, Israel Adesanya made the first successful defense of his undisputed title, which he claimed by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker in October 2019. In addition he updated his record to 14-0 and remained undefeated.

In his next outing Adesanya is expected to face unbeaten Paulo Costa (13-0), who has been sidelined due to injury.

Yoel Romero suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 13-5.

In the co-main event of UFC 248 Weili Zhang took a split decision against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and retained her strawweight title. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.