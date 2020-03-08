Super Featherweights Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll squared off at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK on March 7. The contest headlined the fight card on DAZN and Sky Sports.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Carroll claimed the win by stoppage in the eleventh round after Quigg’s corner threw in the towel, indicating the referee to stop the contest.

The towel comes in, and Jono Carroll defeats Scott Quigg. pic.twitter.com/ra8dL0DVb2 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) March 7, 2020

Hughie Fury stopped Pavel Sour in the fourth round of their heavyweight bout, which served as a co-main event. Also on the card Zach Parker took the eleventh-round TKO win over Rohan Murdock as well as WBO international super middleweight title.

In addition, Anthony Fowler TKO’d Theophilus Tetteh, Jack Cullen stopped Tomas Reynoso, and Reshat Mati defeated Abdallah Luanja also by TKO. The complete Quigg vs Carroll results can be found below.

Quigg vs Carroll results

Jono Carroll def. Scott Quigg by TKO (R11 at 2:14)

Hughie Fury def. Pavel Sour by TKO (R4 at 0:24)

Zach Parker def. Rohan Murdock by TKO (R11 at 2:58)

Anthony Fowler def. Theophilus Tetteh by TKO (R1 at 3:00)

Jack Cullen def. Tomas Reynoso by TKO (R2 at 2:31)

Reshat Mati def. Abdallah Luanja by TKO (R2 at 2:58)

Robbie Davies Jnr def. Damian Leonardo Yapur by decision

Dalton Smith def. Benson Nyilawila by TKO (R4)

Aqib Fiaz def. Dean Jones by decision

Ibrahim Nadim def. Stefan Nicolae by decision

Bradley Rea def. Pavol Garaj by decision

Blane Hyland def. Joel Sanchez by decision