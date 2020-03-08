Israel Adesanya defends his undisputed middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The co-main event is the women’s strawweight title bout between the defending champion Weili Zhang and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Also on the main card, Beneil Dariush faces Drakkar Klose at lightweight, following a pair of welterweight bouts featuring Neil Magny up against Li Jingliang, and Alex Oliveira faceoff Max Griffin. The full UFC 248 fight card can be found below.

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 248 on Fetch TV and Main Event. The pay-per-view cost is $54.95. Te date and time is set for March 8 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST (Perth time). The preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass is set for 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following early prelims at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST, also on UFC Fight Pass. The US schedule on ESPN+ can be found here.

UFC 248 live results and updates

The preliminary action begins with Gerald Meerschaert and Deron Winn facing off at middleweight.

Giga Chikadze took the win over Jamall Emmers by split decision after three rounds of their encounter at featherweight.

The first bout featured Danaa Batgerel, who scores the win by knockout over Guido Cannetti in the opening round with punches.

Results

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary card

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti (punches, R1 at 3:01)