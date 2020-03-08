Israel Adesanya defends his undisputed middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
The co-main event is the women’s strawweight title bout between the defending champion Weili Zhang and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Also on the main card, Beneil Dariush faces Drakkar Klose at lightweight, following a pair of welterweight bouts featuring Neil Magny up against Li Jingliang, and Alex Oliveira faceoff Max Griffin. The full UFC 248 fight card can be found below.
The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 248 on Fetch TV and Main Event. The pay-per-view cost is $54.95. Te date and time is set for March 8 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST (Perth time). The preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass is set for 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following early prelims at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST, also on UFC Fight Pass. The US schedule on ESPN+ can be found here.
UFC 248 live results and updates
The preliminary action begins with Gerald Meerschaert and Deron Winn facing off at middleweight.
Giga Chikadze took the win over Jamall Emmers by split decision after three rounds of their encounter at featherweight.
Closing strong!
Chikadze and Emmers go the full 15 – who took it for you? ? #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/hSVmVoACiB
— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020
The first bout featured Danaa Batgerel, who scores the win by knockout over Guido Cannetti in the opening round with punches.
We are minutes away from kicking off the early prelims.
FIGHT DAY! Who you got? #UFC248
— UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 7, 2020
Stay tuned with UFC 248 results below.
Results
Main Card
Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Preliminary card
Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
Early Preliminary Card
Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti (punches, R1 at 3:01)