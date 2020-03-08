The post-fight press conference for UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7 (Mar. 8 AEDT). It follows the culmination of pay-per-view fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya up against Yoel Romero. UFC President Dana White is expected to be in attendance, as well as some of the fighters competing on the night.

Israel Adesanya made the first defense of his undisputed middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the champion.

Israel Adesanya retains his middleweight title by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero #UFC248 https://t.co/Go84NSqRvr — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 8, 2020

The co-headline bout featured Weili Zhang making the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The women’s MMA bout also went a full distance. Zhang was awarded the win by split decision and retained her belt.

MMA fans can watch UFC 248 post-fight press conference live stream on YouTube.

The complete fight results and updates from the event can be found here.