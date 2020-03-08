Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk squared off in the co-headliner of UFC 248 pay-per-view fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The contest featured the defending strawweight champion up against former titleholder.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance and produced fireworks. A very close battle saw, kicks, punches, spinning-back fists and more.

"This is insane!" ?@dc_mma nails it when describing the battle between Zhang Weili and @joannamma at #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/kBYYFsmDNT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

In the end the judges decision split, declaring 48-47, 47-48, 48-47. Ultimately, Weili Zhang (21-1) retained her belt, making the first successful title defense. In addition, she updated her win streak to 21 victories in a row.

She claimed the title in August 2019 in Shenzhen, where she stopped former champion Jessica Andrade in 42 of the first round.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk dropped to 16-4. Prior to facing Weili she secured the win by unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson in October 2019.

In the main event of UFC 248 Israel Adesanya faced Yoel Romero in defense of his middleweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found here.