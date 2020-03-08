As many as three WKN titles were up for grabs at Villejuif Boxing Show 2 held last night (Mar. 7) at Espace Congrès les Esselières in Villejuif, France. The event featured some of the leading kickboxers representing the country-host up against opponents from South Korea, Spain and Hungary.

The World Kickboxing Network lightweight title was on the line when French Yannick Reine and Woo Seung Kim of South Korea squared off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout. The contest didn’t go the full distance. After a leg kick exchange in the third round Kim received injury and was unable to continue. As a result, Reine was awarded the win by TKO and took the belt.

WKN European lightweight championship bout between local Bertrand Lambert and Jacko Nicola of Spain went a full five-round distance. In the end the judges decision unanimously went in favor of the representative of the country-host.

The heavy-hitters Amine Kebir of France and David Mahajlov of Hungary faced off in WKN European super heavyweight title clash. The local athlete stopped his opponent in the third round to claim the victory as well as the belt.

The championship supervisor was Osman Yigin. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera attended the event.

Osman, Farid and President Cabrera at Villejuif Boxing Show 2 pic.twitter.com/wCjJK3T0Nu — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 8, 2020

The event was presented by Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. The undercard featured a series of kickboxing and boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Villejuif Boxing Show 2 results

WKN World lightweight title

Yannick Reine def. Woo Seung Kim by TKO (leg injury, R3)

WKN European lightweight title / 5x3mn

Bertrand Lambert def. Jacko Nicola by unanimous decision

WKN European super heavyweight title

Amine Kebir def. David Mihajlov by KO (R3)