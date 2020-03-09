Shakur Stevenson makes the first defense of his WBO featherweight title against Miguel Marriaga. The twelve-round championship bout headlines the Top Rank boxing fight card taking place at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on March 14 (Mar. 15 AEDT).

The representative of the country-host Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KO) won a vacant WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision in October 2019. Prior to that he stopped Alberto Guevara in the third round and scored a unanimous decision over Christopher Diaz.

Miguel Marriaga (26-3, 22 KO) of Colombia is coming off the win by knockout in the fourth round against Jose Estrella. Before that he suffered a pair of defeats in a row against Vasyl Lomachenko and Óscar Valdez.

The co-main event features former junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KO) up against unbeaten Sakaria Lukas (23-0, 16 KO). The pair squares off in a 10-round featherweight matchup.

Among the bouts featured on Stevenson vs Marriaga undercard, John Bauza (13-0) takes on Romain Tomas (8-3, 1 KO) in an eight-round contest at super lightweight, and Frederic Julan (12-0) meets Victor Darocha (9-5-1) in a six-round battle at light heavyweight. A pair of welterweight matchups kicks off the action, featuring Mathew Gonzalez (10-0) up against Dakota Linger (12-3-2) in a six-round bout, following Pablo Valdez (3-0) face off Jordan Morales (3-7) in a four-round encounter. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Stevenson vs Marriaga live

Boxing action begins on the preliminary card streamed on ESPN+. The start time is set for March 7 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Stevenson vs Marriaga main card airs on ESPN. The date and time is scheduled for March 7 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN)

Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga – featherweight, 12 rounds

Sakaria Lukas vs. Jessie Magdaleno – featherweight, 10 rounds

Preliminary card (ESPN+)

Romain Tomas vs. John Bauza – super lightweight, 8 rounds

Victor Darocha vs. Frederic Julan – light heavyweight, 6 rounds

Dakota Linger vs. Mathew Gonzalez – welterweight 6, rounds

Pablo Valdez vs. Jordan Morales – welterweight 4, rounds