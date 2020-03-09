AND STILL. 🏆



🇨🇳 Zhang Weili retains her title in a showdown of EPIC proportions! #ChinaStrong #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/UT1HqDgH9j — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk went toe to toe during the five rounds of women’s MMA battle. The contest served as the co-main event of UFC 248 held this past weekend (Mar. 8 AEDT) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The bout featured the defending strawweight champion, Zhang, who retained her title by split decision against former titleholder, Jedrzejczyk. The encounter was dubbed as one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

By the end of the fight both athletes were well bruised up. That was a courtesy of stand up striking comprising knees, punches, kicks to the head, spinning-back fists and everything in between.

Arguably the GREATEST fight in women's mixed martial arts history! ? Only ONE can be champion. SCORECARDS BELOW. ?? #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Gjl0SR8aUZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Neither of competitors attended the post-fight press conference. According to UFC President Dana White they were admitted to the hospital.

According to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, they were treated and discharged with no significant injuries, as per representatives to both fighters.

“Joanna Jedrzejczyk was just discharged from the hospital, according to her team. No significant injuries, they said,” Helwani posted on Twitter.

“Zhang Weili was just discharged from the hospital, per her manager Brian Butler. No significant injuries, he said, other than swelling in her feet and ankles,” reads the following Tweet.

The judges scores look as the following: 48-47, 47-48 for Zhang, 48-47 for Jedrzejczyk.

In the main event of UFC 248 Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.