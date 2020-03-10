The lineup has been completed for the upcoming Bellator 241 fight card, taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on March 13 (March 14 AEDT). MMA event is headlined by two-weight champion Patricio Freire (30-4), who defends his featherweight title against Pedro Carvalho (11-3) in one of the quarter-finals of World Grand Prix. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Another quarter-final bout serves as the co-main event, featuring Daniel Weichel (40-11) up against Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4). The contest is scheduled for three rounds.
Also on the main card Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) faces Ronny Markes (19-7) at heavyweight, Paul Daley (42-17-2) takes on Sabah Homasi (13-8) at welterweight, and Nick Newell (16-3) and Zach Zane (14-9) do battle at lightweight. Anatoly Tokov (29-2) and Fabio Aguiar (17-1) do battle at middleweight, kicking off the main card.
The full Bellator 241 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 241 main card on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for March 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The preliminary card is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and DAZN. MMA action begins on March 13 at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.
Bellator 241: Pitbull vs. Carvalho fight card
Main Card
Featherweight Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho
Featherweight Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Heavyweight Matt Mitrione vs. Ronny Markes
Welterweight Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi
Lightweight Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane
Middleweight Anatoly Tokov vs. Fabio Aguiar
Preliminary Card
Welterweight Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff
160-pound catchweight Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray
Middleweight Jordan Newman vs. Pat McCrohan
Middleweight Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter
140-pound catchweight Mike Kimbel vs. Kenny Rivera
Lightweight Killys Mota vs. Nate Andrews
Featherweight Leandro Higo vs. Dominic Mazzotta
Featherweight Leslie Smith vs. Jessy Miele
Welterweight Ion Pascu vs. Mark Lemminger
Lightweight Vladimir Tokov vs. Marcus Surin