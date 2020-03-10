The lineup has been completed for the upcoming Bellator 241 fight card, taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on March 13 (March 14 AEDT). MMA event is headlined by two-weight champion Patricio Freire (30-4), who defends his featherweight title against Pedro Carvalho (11-3) in one of the quarter-finals of World Grand Prix. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Another quarter-final bout serves as the co-main event, featuring Daniel Weichel (40-11) up against Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4). The contest is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the main card Matt Mitrione (13-7, 1 NC) faces Ronny Markes (19-7) at heavyweight, Paul Daley (42-17-2) takes on Sabah Homasi (13-8) at welterweight, and Nick Newell (16-3) and Zach Zane (14-9) do battle at lightweight. Anatoly Tokov (29-2) and Fabio Aguiar (17-1) do battle at middleweight, kicking off the main card.

The full Bellator 241 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 241 main card on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for March 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The preliminary card is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and DAZN. MMA action begins on March 13 at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Bellator 241: Pitbull vs. Carvalho fight card

Main Card

Featherweight Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho

Featherweight Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Heavyweight Matt Mitrione vs. Ronny Markes

Welterweight Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Lightweight Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane

Middleweight Anatoly Tokov vs. Fabio Aguiar

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff

160-pound catchweight Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray

Middleweight Jordan Newman vs. Pat McCrohan

Middleweight Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter

140-pound catchweight Mike Kimbel vs. Kenny Rivera

Lightweight Killys Mota vs. Nate Andrews

Featherweight Leandro Higo vs. Dominic Mazzotta

Featherweight Leslie Smith vs. Jessy Miele

Welterweight Ion Pascu vs. Mark Lemminger

Lightweight Vladimir Tokov vs. Marcus Surin