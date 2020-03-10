Kevin Lee is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 170. The event takes place at Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil this coming Sunday, March 15 (AEDT).

On Tuesday the promotion released a full fight video of Lee in his previous outing. “The Motown Phenom” faced his American-fellow Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 held in New York City, NY in November 2019.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Lee dropped Gillespie at 2:47 into the opening round with left kick to head, which followed overhand right.

The contest marked Lee’s return to lightweight. In addition, he received the Performance of the Night award.

With the win over Gillespie, Kevin Lee (18-5) rebounded from the two-fight losing streak. In May 2019 he was submitted by Rafael dos Anjos in the fourth-round of their main event bout at UFC Rochester, and dropped a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta late 2018.

His next opponent Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) is riding the eight-fight win streak. He won his previous bout in November 2019 by knockout in the first round against Jared Gordon. Prior to that he TKO’d Nik Lentz and submitted David Teymur in the second round.

Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira is scheduled for five rounds. MMA fans can watch UFC Brasilia on ESPN+.