Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are scheduled to square off on April 19 (AEDT). The contest features the defending lightweight champion up against No. 1-ranked contender in a highly anticipated showdown. The five-round championship bout serves as the main event of UFC 249.

Following the pre-fight press conference, the promotion has recently released a promo clip for a highly anticipated matchup. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been previously booked four times (from 2015 to 2018). Each time the bout fell off due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.

Unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is makes the third defense of his belt. He is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Dustin Poirier. Prior to that he submitted Conor McGregor in Round 4, and earned a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta and took the belt.

Former interim champion Tony Ferguson (25-3) won 12 bouts in a row. In his previous outing he took the win by TKO against Donald Cerrone. Before that he TKO’d Anthony Pettis and submitted Kevin Lee in Round 3.

The co-main event at UFC 249 is the women’s MMA bout between former strawweight champions Jéssica Andrade and Rose Namajunas.