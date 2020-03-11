The rematch between former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson has been set as the headliner of Bellator 244 live on DAZN. MMA event takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on June 6 (Jun. 7 AEDT).

The pair first met in November 2016 in San Jose, CA at Bellator 165. The contest went a full five-round distance. The champion, Chandler took the win by split decision and retained the belt.

The Chandler vs. Henderson 2 bout was initially set to take place at Bellator Japan in December 2019. The bout fell off when Henderson was forced to withdraw due to injury. He was replaced by Sidney Outlaw.

Michael Chandler (20-5) faced Outlaw and scored the first-round KO. With the win he also rebounded from the first-round stoppage defeat suffered against Patrício Freire, who became a new lightweight titleholder (as well as two-division champion) in May 2019.

Benson Henderson (28-8) is riding the fought-fight win streak. In September 2019 he scored a unanimous decision against Myles Jury, following the win by split decision against Adam Piccolotti. Prior to that he defeated Saad Awad by unanimous decision and submitted Roger Huerta in Round 2.

In the co-main event of Bellator 244 Darrion Caldwell and AJ McKee meet in the semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix.

Darrion Caldwell (15-3) won two bouts in a row. This includes the first-round submission of Adam Borics in the quarter-final bout of WGP, and a unanimous decision against Henry Corrales in the opening round of the tournament.

AJ McKee (16-0) is unbeaten in all of his 16 professional MMA outings. He is coming of the win by submission in the third round against Derek Campos, following the first-round KO of Georgi Karakhanyan in the quarter-final and opening round, respectively.

The rest of the card will see a series of MMA bouts with local and international competitors.

Bellator 244 main card is scheduled for 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Bellator 244 fight card

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson

Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee