Marcos Maidana and Jorge Cali meet in a six-round catchweight exhibition boxing match on April 18 (Apr. 19 AEDT). The encounter features former two-division WBA champion up against former World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion.

The matchup billed as “El Gran Desafio” was initially set to take place at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. A new venue has been announced – Tecnópolis Argentina, which is the largest of its kind, science, technology, industry and art mega expo centre in the country, located in Villa Martelli, Buenos Aires Province.

Boxing fans are expected to be able to watch Maidana vs Cali on ESPN KnockOut (to be confirmed).

Marcos “El Chino” Maidana (boxing 35-5, 31 KO) is a former two-weight class WBA World champion, super lightweight and welterweight. He was last seen inside the squared circle in September 2014, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Floyd Mayweather in their second fight, after suffering the defeat majority decision a few months earlier. Prior to that the 36-year-old Argentinian boxing icon won fought bouts in a row, which includes a unanimous decision against Adrien Broner, as well as three stoppage victories against Josesito Lopez, Martin Angel Martinez and Jesus Soto Karaas.

Jorge “Acero” Cali (kickboxing 79-7-0, 68 KO) is a former WKN World super cruiserweight champion. His resume includes three successful title defenses, as well as the victories against Abderahim Benazzizi, Adul Ranmhemavo, Ademar Correa, among others. He has also competed in MMA.

The event is presented by Chino Maidana Promotions. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera attends the show as a special guest.

The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors.