UFC 248 featured a pair of championship bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). In the main event Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero. In the co-main event Weili Zhang kept her strawweight belt by split decision against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

For those who might have missed the show, on Wednesday the promotion released the Fight Motion clip, which gives an opportunity to take a look at some of the best moments from the event. The full UFC 248 results can be found here.

In his next outing Israel Adesanya is expected to face Paulo Costa. The bout is rumored to be held on July 11 during the UFC International Fight Week.

After five rounds war Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were admitted to the hospital, treated and discharged with no serious injuries. The pair might square off in the rematch, yet it is too early to determine their following appearances inside the Octagon.

The next on the promotion’s event calendar is UFC Brasilia Fight Night held this Sunday (AEDT) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.