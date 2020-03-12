Unified super welterweight championship is on the line on May 9 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Mi. A ten-round female boxing contest features undefeated three-weight champion Claressa Shields up against unbeaten IBF 145-pound titleholder Marie-Eve Dicaire. The bout headlines the fight card on Showtime.

Claressa Shields (10-0) was last seen in action in January this year, when she scored a unanimous decision against Ivana Habazin and earned the vacant WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. Before that she defeated Christina Hammer by unanimous decision and retained her WBA, WBC and IBF women’s middleweight belts and took WBO and inaurual The Ring middleweight titles.

Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0) is the reigning IBF super welterweight champion. In her previous bout in November 2019 she made her third successful title defense against Ogleidis Suarez by unanimous decision. Prior to that she retained her belt in the fights against Maria Lindberg and Mikaela Laurén, after claiming the belt in December 2018 against Chris Namús also by unanimous decision.

The winner of Claressa Shields vs Marie Eve Dicaire fight will take WBC, WBO, IBF and inaugural WBA “Super” super welterweight gold.

Boxing fans can watch Shields vs Dicaire on Showtime. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Shields vs Dicaire tickets are available through ticketmaster.com and at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center box office, starting at $35.

The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors.