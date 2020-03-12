Middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till are expected to headline UFC Fight Night at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on August 15. The contest is yet to be signed off, but the promotion is close to finalize the deal, Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported on Thursday.

Robert Whittaker (20-5) is a former UFC middleweight champion. He was last seen inside the Octagon in October 2019, when he suffered the defeat by knockout in the second round and lost the title against Israel Adeanya. Prior to that “The Reaper” won nine fights in a row, including a pair of victories over Yoel Romero, second-round TKO of Ronaldo Souza, among others.

Whittaker was scheduled to face Jared Cannonier at the recent UFC 248, but was forced to withdraw due to personal issues.

Darren Till (18-2-1) is a former UFC welterweight title challenger. He won his previous bout in November 2019 by split decision against Kelvin Gastelum. Before that he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley in the second round.

UFC finalizing a good one for Dublin. Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) vs. Darren Till (@darrentill2) in the works as the main event, per multiple sources. https://t.co/onfmyyhS5q — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 11, 2020

Other bouts for UFC Dublin 2020 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.