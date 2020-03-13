The weigh-in for Bellator 241 was held at day before the fight show. The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn live on DAZN on March 13 (Mar. 14 AEDT).

Two-division champion Patricio Freire (30-4) weighed-in at 144.75 for his featherweight championship defense against Pedro Carvalho (11-3), who showed 145. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout. The contest is also one of the quarter-finals of Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Daniel Weichel (40-11) and Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4) tipped the scales at 144.75 and 145, respectively. The pair meets in another quarter-final bout of featherweight WGP. The three-round encounter co-headlines the show.

Mark Lemminger missed welterweight limit, showing 171.25 for his bout against Ion Pascu, who was 170.25. He was fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout remains in the preliminary card.

Dominic Mazzotta was overweight at 149.5 for his featherweight bout with Leandro Higo. The contest has been cancelled. Kenny Rivera failed to attend the weigh-in for his bout with Mike Kimbel. The bout has also been scratched from the card.

The current Bellator 241 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 241 main card live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK, starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The preliminary card is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off the action at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Bellator 241 fight card

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull (144.75) vs. Pedro Carvalho (145)

Daniel Weichel (144.75) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145)

Matt Mitrione (264.5) vs. Ronny Markes (256)

Paul Daley (170.5) vs. Sabah Homasi (170.5)

Nick Newell (155.25) vs. Zach Zane (155)

Anatoly Tokov (185.5) vs. Fabio Aguiar (185)

Preliminary Card

Robson Gracie Jr. (170) vs. Billy Goff (169.75)

Baby Slice (159) vs. Kaheem Murray (158.25)

Jordan Newman (185.75) vs. Pat McCrohan (185.5)

Romero Cotton (185.5) vs. Justin Sumter (185)

Killys Mota (155) vs. Nate Andrews (155.5)

Leslie Smith (146) vs. Jessy Miele (146)

Ion Pascu (170.25) vs. Mark Lemminger (171.5)*

Vladimir Tokov (155.25) vs. Marcus Surin (155.5)

*Missed weight