Two GLORY Kickboxing events have been postponed due to the recent worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19. The scheduled shows in Antwerp, Belgium on March 28 and in Miami, FL, USA on May 30 are expected to have the new dates.

Belgium has prohibited indoor assemblies of more than 1,000 persons. The United States has placed a moratorium on travel to and from the US from most countries in the European Union.

“The health and safety of our fans, athletes, staff and the wider public are of paramount importance,” said Marshall Zelaznik, CEO of GLORY Kickboxing.

“Fans in possession of tickets will have their seats reserved for the rescheduled event, but if they are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, they are being given the option to receive a refund or have the value of their ticket used as a credit toward a future GLORY event.”

GLORY 76 Antwerp was expected to see an undisputed featherweight championship bout between the reigning champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) and the interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO). The matchups for GLORY 77 Miami have not been announced.

The scheduled Badr vs Rico event in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 20 is “as-yet unaffected”. The promotion continues to monitor the situation. More information is expected to follow if changes occur.