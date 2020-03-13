A pair of Golden Boy boxing events, scheduled for March 19 and March 28 in Los Angeles, CA and Inglewood, CA (respectively), have been postponed. The California State Athletic Commission informed about the cancellation of combat sports events due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.”

The event, scheduled for March 19 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, was expected to see Joet Gonzalez (23-1) and Chris Avalos (27-7) in a ten-round 126-pound matchup. The show on March 28 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA was set to feature Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) in defense of his WBA Gold welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO). Both events were scheduled on DAZN.

“We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

The promotion also announced that the tickets refund can be made at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online, refunds will be processed automatically.