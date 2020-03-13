UFC Fight Night 170 takes place at Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil on March 14 (Mar. 15 AEDT). MMA event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ is headlined by a lightweight battle between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira, following the co-headline bout at welterweight between Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns.

Also on the main card Renato Moicano faces Damir Hadzovic at lightweight, Johnny Walker takes on Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight, and Francisco Trinaldo and John Makdessi do battle at lightweight. The complete UFC Brasilia fight card can be found below.

The pre-fight show is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 4:30pm ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card kicks off the action on Saturday, March 14 at 3pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. UFC Brasilia main card follows, starting at 6pm ET also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+. The programming concludes with the post-show live and exclusive on ESPN+ at 9pm ET.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Brasilia on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Brasilia fight card

Main Card (6pm ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card (3pm ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki