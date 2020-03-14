The scheduled Bellator 241 has been postponed. Due to coronavirus outbreak the event was initially planned to be streamed on DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn with no public at the venue. Today (Mar. 14 AEDT) the promotion announced that the event has been cancelled.

“The health and safety of everyone involved have, and will remain, our top priority as we move forward. After carefully monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Bellator MMA has chosen to postpone this evening’s Bellator 241 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut,” Bellator President Scott Coker posted on Twitter.

“We would like to apologize to our athletes and fans, as well as our broadcast partner DAZN, but we feel this is the best decision to be made at this time.”

Bellator 241 was expected to see two-division champion Patricio Freire (30-4) in defense of his featherweight title against Pedro Carvalho (11-3). Daniel Weichel (40-11) and Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4) were meant to square off in 145-pound co-main event.

The weigh-in ceremony was conducted yeasterday.

Both bouts are the scheduled quarter-finals of featherweight World Grand Prix.

A new date for Bellator 241 to be determined.