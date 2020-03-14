Brandun Lee (18-0, 16 KOs) and Camilo Prieto (15-1, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-round super lightweight bout. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on Showtime. The event held at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, MN continues boxing series “ShoBox: The New Generation”.

The co-main event features undefeated Brian Norman Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) faces Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout at welterweight. Among the undercard bouts, unbeaten Alejandro Guerrero (11-0, 9 KOs) takes on Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout at lightweight, and undefeated Aram Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Dagoberto Aguero (17-0, 11 KOs) do eight round battle at featherweight.

Boxing fans can watch Brandun Lee vs Camilo Prieto live on Showtime. The date and start time is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 10pm ET/PT. The event scheduled in Australia converts to Saturday, March 14 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show, with all athletes making the required limit. The event is presented by Salita Promotions in association with D&D Boxing and Rapacz Boxing.

The ring announcer is Barry Tompkins. Boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serves as expert analysts.

Stay tuned with Lee vs Prieto results below.

Lee vs Prieto results

Brandun Lee def. Camilo Prieto by TKO (R3 at 2:34)

Brian Norman Jr def. Flavio Rodriguez by TD (R7, 68-65, 68-65, 69-64)

Alejandro Guerrero def. Jose Angulo by majority decision (76-76, 78-74, 79-73)

Aram Avagyan def. Dagoberto Aguero by majority decision (75-75, 76-74, 77-74)