A pair of Top Rank boxing events at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York have been postponed due to an ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The scheduled for March 14 WBO featherweight title bout between champion Shakur Stevenson and Miguel Marriaga, and expected on March 17 a ten-round featherweight bout between Michael Conlan and Belmar Preciado are now set to be contested on the different dates.

“After close consultation with the New York State Athletic Commission, it has been determined that Saturday’s and Tuesday’s events cannot proceed in light of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis,” reads the statement. “Top Rank will work with the Commission to reschedule the events as soon as it is safe for all involved.”

Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KO) of the US was expected to make the first defense of his WBO featherweight title Miguel Marriaga (26-3, 22 KO) of Colombia. The contest was scheduled to headline the fight card on ESPN on March 14, also featuring former junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KO) face off unbeaten Sakaria Lukas (23-0, 16 KO) at featherweight.

Michael Conlan (13-0, 7 KO) of Ireland and Belmar Preciado (20-2-1, 13 KO) of Colombia were expected to square off in a ten-round featherweight bout. The contest was meant to serve as the headliner of fight card on ESPN+ on March 17.

The new dates for both events to be determined.