While UFC Fight Night 170 is held with no public in attendance, MMA fans can watch the show live on TV and live stream online. MMA event will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, as well as on Fight Pass, from Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 14 (Mar. 15 AEDT). Only essential personnel will present.

The main event features Kevin Lee up against Charles Oliveira. In the co-main event Demian Maia squares off against Gilbert Burns.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here). The full UFC Brasilia fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Brasilia live

The US schedule for UFC Brasilia is set for Saturday, March 14. The main card airs on both, ESPN+ and ESPN at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 3pm ET/ 12pm PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Brasilia live on UFC Fight Pass. The schedule converts to Sunday, March 15 at 9am AEDT / 6am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary card, kicking off at 6am AEDT / 3am AWST, which is an early start for fight fans, particularly in Perth, WA.

Fight Card

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki