The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Brasilia Fight Night. MMA event on ESPN takes place at Ginásio Nilson Nelson on March 14 (Mar. 15 AEDT).

Kevin Lee missed lightweight limit, showing 158.5 for his main event bout against Charles Oliveira, who was 156. He forfeits a percentage of his purse to his opponent and the five-round bout proceeds as scheduled.

Welterweights Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns, both showed 170.5 for their three-round co-main event bout. The full UFC Brasilia fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

UFC Brasilia fight card

Main Card

Kevin Lee (158.5)* vs Charles Oliveira (156)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Renato Moicano (155.5) vs Damir Hadzovic (155)

Johnny Walker (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs John Makdessi (155)

Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga (126) vs Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Dos Santos (171) vs Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs Bea Malecki (136)

*Missed weight.