Two scheduled UFC Fight Nights in Columbus, Ohio and Portland, OR proceed in accordance with the original date and time schedule. Yet, MMA events will take place in UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV, with no public in attendance due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Both shows will air on ESPN network and ESPN+ in the US, Combate and Fight Pass, as planned.

The event scheduled for March 28 features Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squaring off at heavyweight. The Fight Night scheduled for April 11 features Alistair Overeem up against Walt Harris also at heavyweight.

Both events are relocated following the State of Ohio’s ban on large gatherings of 100 or more, and the State of Oregon’s ban on large public gatherings of 250 or more, respectively. Only essential personnel will be in attendance.

“UFC is working directly with Nevada State Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett on implementing a process to screen the competing athletes for the coronavirus to ensure their health and safety,” reads UFC statement.

Ticket refund for both events is available at the point of purchase.

The scheduled UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira takes place at Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 14 as scheduled, but with no public in attendance (weigh-in results here). Only essential personal will present at the event.