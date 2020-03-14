With the health and safety of competitors, spectators, officials and everyone involved being the priority, the World Kickboxing Network has postponed the WKN Championship events scheduled for March-April 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The list of postponed events can be found below.

The scheduled for March 14 Fighting Rookies 5 in Halle (Salle), Germany and Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes, France.

The scheduled for April 4 TEKB 17 in Agde, France, LNK Fight Night 15 in Riga, Latvia and Caribbean War 2020 in Guadeloupe.

The scheduled for April 5 Estrellas de Acero 6 in Portela, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The scheduled for April 18: El Gran Desafio: Maidana vs Cali in Villa Martelli, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.

The scheduled for April 25 Against the Ropes 2 Fight Night in Fraserburgh, Scotland.

The new dates will be determined.