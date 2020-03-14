WKN Championship belt
WKN Championship belt

With the health and safety of competitors, spectators, officials and everyone involved being the priority, the World Kickboxing Network has postponed the WKN Championship events scheduled for March-April 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The list of postponed events can be found below.

The scheduled for March 14 Fighting Rookies 5 in Halle (Salle), Germany and Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes, France.

The scheduled for April 4 TEKB 17 in Agde, France, LNK Fight Night 15 in Riga, Latvia and Caribbean War 2020 in Guadeloupe.

The scheduled for April 5 Estrellas de Acero 6 in Portela, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The scheduled for April 18: El Gran Desafio: Maidana vs Cali in Villa Martelli, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.

The scheduled for April 25 Against the Ropes 2 Fight Night in Fraserburgh, Scotland.

The new dates will be determined.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here