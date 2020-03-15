Heavyweights Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi are scheduled to square off on June 20 at Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The contest was expected to follow a pair of cancelled GLORY Kickboxing events in Antwerp, Belgium and Miami, FL, USA.

The promotion has recently released a statement advising the fight fans that the events scheduled for March 28 and May 30 have been postponed due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. A new dates are expected to be set. The governments of most European countries and the US established the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

As per announcement, the scheduled for June 20 “Badr vs Benny” event in Rotterdam, Netherlands “is as-yet unaffected”. More information to follow if becomes necessary.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) was last seen in action in December 2019 when he suffered the defeat by TKO (leg injury) against the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) was last seen in action in November 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall.

The majority of sports leagues have cancelled or postponed their events scheduled for March and April 2020. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, however, plans to host its next two Fight Nights at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The recent UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia, Brazil was held “behind closed doors” with no public at the venue. Only fighters and essential personnel were in attendance.