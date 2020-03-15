The match between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been postponed. The Australian boxers were scheduled to square off on April 22 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, Townsville, QLD – a venue that has been announced this week.

The Horn vs Tszyu fight scheduled for April 22 has been cancelled after Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison confirmed the ban on gatherings of more than 500 people due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Townsville Bulletin reported on Sunday. The pair is expected to square off at a later date.

Horn and Tszyu were set to go head to head during ten rounds at super welterweight with no title on the line. The contest was scheduled to headline the fight card live on Main Event.

Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is a former WBO welterweight champion, who claimed the belt against Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in July 2017. In his previous outing in December 2019 he defeated Michael Zerafa by majority decision, as well as took the revenge for the defeat suffered in their first encounter earlier the same year.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (15-0) is coming off the fourth-round stoppage win over Jack Brubaker also last December. Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Dwight Ritche and Joel Camilleri.

More information to follow.