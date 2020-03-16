Earlier this week it was reported that the “fight between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu will be postponed after Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed all mass gatherings attended by more than 500 people will be cancelled due to coronavirus”. Today Townsville Bulletin posted that the contest will proceed as scheduled with the tickets going on sale March 16 via Ticketmaster.

The Horn vs Tszyu bout is expected to headline “Rumble on the Reef” fight card live on Main Event. The showdown is planned to be held at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, QLD on April 22.

“Jeff and Tim are continuing to train for the 22nd of April,” said Dean Lonergan. “They will be ready to rumble in Townsville at that great new stadium.”

“We know North Queenslanders want the fight. Jeff and Tim are training around the clock to deliver.”

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has recently confirmed the ban on gatherings of more than 500 people due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Lonergan said that there were (currently) “no plans and no reason” to change the date. If this is required, the boxing fans in Australia will still be able to see the fight, yet it might happen at a later date.

Former WBO World welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is coming off the win by majority decision against Michael Zerafa. Unbeaten Tim Tszyu (15-0) won his previous bout by TKO in the fourth-round against Jack Brubaker.

Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu are expected to square off during ten rounds at super welterweight.