The scheduled UFC on ESPN+ 29 fight card fell apart, when as many as eleven bouts got cancelled, including Tyrone Woodley vs Leon Edwards main event, while the status of one matchup is currently unknown. MMA event was scheduled to takes place at The O2 Arena in London, UK on March 22 (AEDT).

One can say that the lineup below indeed resembles the airport departures board from an apocalyptic movie, when the “cancelled” and/or “delayed” status is displayed on the screen.

MMA Junkie shared the details of each cancelled bout expected at UFC on ESPN+ 29. The way UFC London fight card looks as of writing can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 29 fight card

Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley – Canceled

Nicolas Dalby vs. Danny Roberts – Canceled

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Marshman – Canceled

Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori – Canceled

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Jack Shore – Canceled

Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann – Unknown

Gabriel Benitez vs. Lerone Murphy – Canceled

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann – Canceled

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy – Canceled

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic – Canceled

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier – Canceled

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – Canceled

Meanwhile the Ultimate Fighting Championship is working on putting together a new card held at an unknown location this coming weekend. Despite the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis the promotion looks to continue its broadcast on ESPN+, yet the lineup is likely to consist of the new names.

According to Ariel Helwani, UFC is “even open to signing fighters who currently aren’t on the roster to fill it up, as well.”

“Because we are moving this event to the U.S. next weekend, there will be a number of open spots on that card,” reads the email shared by Helwani on Twitter. “If you have anyone currently under UFC contract, from bantamweight to welterweight, who wants a short notice fight, please let me know. If you have any UFC vets or fighters ready for UFC on a week’s notice, please let me know. DO NOT email me about anyone who is not a US CITIZEN or does not have A CURRENT P1 VISA.”

More information to follow.