The scheduled for April 22 boxing match between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been officially postponed, News Corp reported on Tuesday. 24 hours prior, the promoters advised that there were “no plans and no reason” to change the date, yet, the initial report of fight cancellation was made a day earlier (Mar. 15).

The decision to cancel the bout was made on the advice of medical experts due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has recently confirmed the ban on gatherings of more than 500 people

Horn and Tszyu were scheduled to square off in a ten-round super welterweight bout on April 22 live on Main Event. The contest was set to headline the “Rumble on the Reef” fight card at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, Townsville, QLD. The tickets went on sale on Monday.

#HornTszyu has now been officially postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/3H7gto1x50 — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) March 16, 2020

Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is a former WBO World welterweight champion, who is coming off the win by majority decision against Michael Zerafa. Undefeated Tim Tszyu (15-0) won his previous fight via fourth-round TKO of Jack Brubaker.

A new date for Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu fight to be determined. The pair is expected to square off at the same venue.