A pair of events promoted by Premier Boxing Champions have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. This includes the scheduled for March 28 PBC on Showtime fight card at Park Theater at Park MGM and the scheduled for April 11 PBC on FOX fight card at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.

“Due to the growing concerns over COVID-19, Premier Boxing Champions scheduled events for March and April have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. At this time there’s no information regarding future shows,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

The PBC on Showtime card was expected to see WBC super bantamweight title eliminator between unbeaten Luis Nery and undefeated Aaron Alameda.

The PBC on Fox event was scheduled to witness the interim WBA welterweight title bout between Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme.

“The health and safety of the boxers, fans and those working the events are of utmost importance to us,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions and lead promoter for the cancelled shows. “We are all disappointed and as we get more information we will address future events.”

PBC – Ticket Refund Information

(via the announcement made by the promotion)

“All ticket orders will be refunded from your original point of purchase. If you have purchased online through Ticketmaster, all orders will be refunded automatically. Orders purchased with a credit card will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase. For third party purchases, please reach out to your original point of purchase for information regarding your credit. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with your financial institution. If you have any questions, please contact Ticketmaster’s Customer Service line at 1-800-653-8000.”

The new PBC event schedule to be determined.