Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are expected to square off for the third time. The date of contest is targeted for mid September 2020, ESPN reported citing sources. Yet, each competitor has to go through an interim bout first.

Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO) has been scheduled to face Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KO) on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, which would kick off international expansion of DAZN to 200 countries, including Australia. The bout is yet to be formally scrapped and unaffected by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the previous outing in November 2019 Canelo knocked out Sergey Kovalev in Round 11. Before that he earned a unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs and stopped Rocky Fielding in Round 3.

In his interim bout, Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) is reportedly expected to defend his IBF and IBO middleweight belts against Kamil Szeremeta.

“Tripple G” was last seen inside the squared circle in October 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Prior to that he KO’d Steve Rolls in the fourth round, and rebounded from the defeat by majority decision against Canelo Alvarez in their second encounter.

Alvarez and Golovkin first met in September 2017. The pair went a full twelve-round distance, which ended in a split draw.