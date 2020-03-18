The originally scheduled for April 4 LNK Fight Night 15 has a new date. The World Championship event is now set to take place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on May 30, World Kickboxing Network announced on Wednesday. In addition, a new matchup has been added to the card.

The contest features the representative of the country-host Kristaps Zile up against Pascal Toure of France in a three-round championship kickboxing bout. The winner will take WKN International heavyweight title.

Kristaps Zile has competed at LNK Fight Night 6 in March 2018 when he defeated Piotr Lepich by unanimous decision. Back in 2009 he also tried himself in MMA and secured the win by submission in the second round against Kalvis Gebauers.

Pascal Toure was last seen in action in December 2019 when he defeated Anthony Leroy by unanimous decision at La Nuit des Challenges 19.

Kristaps Zile vs Pascal Toure for WKN International heavyweight title joins LNK Fight Night 15 on May 30 at Arena Riga ?? pic.twitter.com/luYlLwi8aP — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) March 17, 2020

The headliner of LNK Fight Night 15 is scheduled to see the current WKN European middleweight champion Zaur Dzhavadov battling it out for the division’s world title belt. The name of the second title challenger was expected to be determined at, the cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes, France. A new opponent is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

LNK Fight Night 15 fight card also includes a three-round MMA bout between Arturs Ozolins (3-3) of Latvia and Antonio Gordillo (13-3) of Argentina.

The event, presented by Vadim Milov and Eugene Sapronenko, is streamed on FITE. The current lineup can be found below.

LNK Fight Night 15 card

WKN World Middleweight title / 5x3mn

Zaur Dzhavadov (Latvia) vs. TBD

WKN International Heavyweight title / 3x3mn

Kristaps Zile (Latvia) vs. Pascal Toure (France)

MMA Middleweight – 3x5mn

Arturs Ozolins (Latvia) vs. Antonio Gordillo (Brazil / Argentina)